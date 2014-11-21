Eluveitie split with piper Kistler on tour

Eluveitie have confirmed the departure of whistle and bagpipe player Patrick Kistler midway through their current European tour.

While the Swiss folk metal outfit won’t discuss the details, they’ve announced he’ll be replaced on the road by Matteo Sisti of Krampus, who learned their set in just a few days.

They say in a statement: “With a heavy heart we have to share the news that Pade is no longer a part of Eluveitie. After six years and four albums, he leaves big shoes to fill. While we have no further comment at this time, we would like to wish him all the best for his future endeavours.

“A big thank-you goes out to Matteo and Krampus at this point. In the midst of the European leg of our world tour, their support is much appreciated. Matteo is joining us as a temporary session musician for the remainder of this tour. We can’t wait to rock the stages together for you!”

The band are touring in support of sixth album Origins, released in August via Nuclear Blast. They just completed a run of UK shows and they’re currently in Germany.