“This is where you start to think about mortality.” Elton John reflects honestly upon future plans, admits “I don’t know how much time I have left.”

Elton John muses upon mortality in the forthcoming documentary film Elton John: Never Too Late.

The documentary, directed by American film-maker R.J. Cutler (The War Room, Nashville) and David Furnish, the musician's husband, looks back over Sir Elton's career as he prepares for his last-ever North American show, and shows the 77-year-old icon admitting, “I don’t know how much time I have left.”

“You think about that more when you get to my age,” he says in the film, as reported by the Irish Independent. “You think about life and death.... I don’t have to work after this tour. I will be working doing records and putting radio shows together, and doing other things, but travelling takes so much out of you. It is very tiring. I am used to it and I am a veteran at it… but this is where you start to think about mortality.”

The tagline for the film is “He risked it all, to find himself”, and a synopsis reads: “Elton John: Never Too Late follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey.



“As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time to recount the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today.”

The trailer states, “The music you know. The story you don't.”

Watch the trailer below:

Elton John: Never Too Late | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Elton John: Never Too Late will premiere on Disney+ on December 13.