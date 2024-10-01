A trailer for the upcoming Elton John documentary Never Too Late has been released. The film is set in the build-up to John's final North American show at Dodger Stadium in New York in 2022, and finds John looking back over his career.

Never Too Late was first shown at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, and will have its first US showing at the New York Film Festival today (October 1) with Elton John in the audience. The film will also enjoy a limited theatrical run in the US and UK from November 15, before landing on Disney+ on December 13.

"The documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey," say Disney+. "As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today."

"There was an emptiness within me," says John in voiceover. "My soul had gone dark I'd gone dark. I wasn't a joy to be around I didn't have anything apart from my success and my drugs. I took a bunch of tablets and I thought I was going to drown. I was desperately wanting happiness and going completely the wrong way about it. It made me realise family was more important than anything."

Never Too Late follows the release of another Disney+ film, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. The platform has fast become a favourite amongst music fans due to the presence of The Beatles: Get Back; McCartney 3,2,1; Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story; Bono And The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming; Summer Of Soul; The Beach Boys and Camden documentaries and Pam & Tommy.

Elton John: Never Too Late Trailer - YouTube Watch On