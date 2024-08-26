Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra have played the first show of their final tour of the US. The Over And Out Tour kicked off on Saturday with a 21-song set at the 11,000-capacity Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms in Riverside County, California.
The date was the first in a mammoth, 31-date trek across the US which will take in a pair of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden in mid-September and climax with two performances at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles at the end of October. Support comes from LA rockers Rooney. Full dates below.
The setlist, as you might expect, comes stuffed with ELO hits, from the opening track of the band's 1971, self-titled debut, 10538 Overture, to Calling America, from 1986's Balance of Power. Perhaps surprisingly, there was no room for material from either of the recent Jeff Lynne's ELO albums. Full setlist below.
The tour continues tomorrow night (August 27) at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.
Jeff Lynne's ELO: Palm Beach setlist
One More Time
Evil Woman
Showdown
Do Ya
Sweet Talkin' Woman
Strange Magic
10538 Overture
Can't Get It Out Of My Head
Twilight
Rockaria!
Last Train To London
Calling America
Steppin' Out
Fire On High
Livin' Thing
All Over The World
Turn To Stone
Shine A Little Love
Don't Bring Me Down
Encore
Telephone Line
Mr. Blue Sky
Jeff Lynne's ELO: Over And Out Tour
Aug 27: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA
Aug 28: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC
Aug 30: Portland Moda Center, OR
Sep 01: San Francisco Chase Center, CA
Sep 06: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO
Sep 07: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN
Sep 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON
Sep 10: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA
Sep 13: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH
Sep 14: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH
Sep 16: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Sep 17: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Sep 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA
Sep 21: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA
Sep 23: Boston TD Garden, MA
Sep 25: Washington Capital One Arena, DC
Sep 27: Chicago United Center, IL
Sep 28: Chicago United Center, IL
Sep 30: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN
Oct 02: Denver Ball Arena, CO
Oct 09: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI
Oct 11: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN
Oct 12: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA
Oct 15: Austin Moody Center, TX
Oct 16: Houston Toyota Center, TX
Oct 18: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX
Oct 21: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ
Oct 23: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA
Oct 25: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA
Oct 26: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA