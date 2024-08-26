Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra have played the first show of their final tour of the US. The Over And Out Tour kicked off on Saturday with a 21-song set at the 11,000-capacity Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms in Riverside County, California.

The date was the first in a mammoth, 31-date trek across the US which will take in a pair of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden in mid-September and climax with two performances at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles at the end of October. Support comes from LA rockers Rooney. Full dates below.

The setlist, as you might expect, comes stuffed with ELO hits, from the opening track of the band's 1971, self-titled debut, 10538 Overture, to Calling America, from 1986's Balance of Power. Perhaps surprisingly, there was no room for material from either of the recent Jeff Lynne's ELO albums. Full setlist below.

The tour continues tomorrow night (August 27) at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Jason Stoltzfus) (Image credit: Jason Stoltzfus) (Image credit: Jason Stoltzfus) (Image credit: Jason Stoltzfus) (Image credit: Jason Stoltzfus) (Image credit: Jason Stoltzfus) (Image credit: Jason Stoltzfus) (Image credit: Jason Stoltzfus)

Jeff Lynne's ELO - 10538 Overture at Acrisure Arena, Thousand Palms, CA, USA- 8/24/24 - YouTube Watch On

Jeff Lynne's ELO â€œMr. Blue Skyâ€ at Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, CA 8/24/24 - The Over And Out Tour - YouTube Watch On

Jeff Lynne's ELO: Palm Beach setlist

One More Time

Evil Woman

Showdown

Do Ya

Sweet Talkin' Woman

Strange Magic

10538 Overture

Can't Get It Out Of My Head

Twilight

Rockaria!

Last Train To London

Calling America

Steppin' Out

Fire On High

Livin' Thing

All Over The World

Turn To Stone

Shine A Little Love

Don't Bring Me Down

Encore

Telephone Line

Mr. Blue Sky

Jeff Lynne's ELO: Over And Out Tour

Aug 27: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Aug 28: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Aug 30: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 01: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Sep 06: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Sep 07: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Sep 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 10: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Sep 13: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Sep 14: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Sep 16: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 17: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 21: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 23: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 25: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Sep 27: Chicago United Center, IL

Sep 28: Chicago United Center, IL

Sep 30: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 02: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 09: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 11: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 12: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Oct 15: Austin Moody Center, TX

Oct 16: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Oct 18: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Oct 21: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Oct 23: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Oct 25: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Oct 26: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tickets are on sale now.