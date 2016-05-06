Electric Wizard eye October release

Electric Wizard have begun work on what will be their ninth album.

The news was confirmed by their label Spinefarm Records – who report that the follow-up to 2014’s Time To Die should be out by Halloween.

Spinefarm add: “The whereabouts of the band and the recording and mixing details are not currently known, but more news should follow in due course.”

Last year, frontman Jus Oborn told the Guardian the band had a fantasy about “getting busted for having Satanic sex orgies,” and added: “We were always the greatest band that you’ve never heard of, but it’s starting to turn around. The world’s our oyster now.

“We’re aiming for the Royal Albert Hall next. For an English rock band, that’s the crowning glory, isn’t it? We’ll all crash our Lamborghinis afterwards and that’ll be the end of it.

“There’s a sense of inevitability sometimes. I get scared that the grim reaper’s there behind me, cackling.”

Electric Wizard have a handful of shows lined up for this summer, including an appearance at the Download festival on June 12.

Jun 12: Donington Download festival, UK

Jul 28: Tolmin Metal Days, Slovenia

Aug 13: Czech Republic Brutal Assault

Aug 26: Las Vegas Psycho, NV

Oct 01: Basel Z7, Switzerland