Desertfest 2016 have announced the first five artists for next year’s London festival.

Electric Wizard have been confirmed as the first headline act for the Metal Hammer-sponsored event, which will take place around the Camden area of the city on the weekend of April 29-May 1.

They’ll be joined by Conan, Raging Speedhorn, Elder and Witchsorrow with more names to be added in due course.

Tickets are now available via the official site, and hotel packages will be revealed in the coming weeks.