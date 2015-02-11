Electric Boys drop If Only She Was Lonely

The Electric Boys have released a video for their latest single, If Only She Was Lonely.

Directed by Rickard Linder, it follows Spaced Out as the second track issued from the band’s fifth album, 2014’s Starflight United.

Electric Boys – who played a UK tour last September – reformed in 2009 after a 15-year break, during which time frontman Conny Bloom released a few solo albums and he and bassist Andy Christell were members of Hanoi Rocks for the final five years of the Finnish band’s run.

Bloom explains the decision to reform the band after such a long break, telling Myglobalmind: “I’d been in Hanoi Rocks with the bass player for four and a half years and that’s a bit more straight-forward rock ‘n’ roll, if you like, and then when we quit the band, we started talking to each other.

“I said, ‘What do you feel like doing nowadays?’ We both wanted to do the same thing — go back to sort of that kind of groove, more 70s guitar stuff. Then we said, ‘What are we gonna do?’ Then we might as well try to put one of the best bands in that style together again, in my point of view.”

Bloom adds that he has it doubts over whether the reunion would be a success. He says: “I didn’t think it would work. I thought the other guys didn’t want to, but they were really up for it. So everything went really fast from the moment we decided to quit Hanoi Rocks and then all of a sudden we have this band. So it was like an easy process.”