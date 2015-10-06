Electric Boys add 5th member

The Electric Boys have added a fifth man to their lineup in order to make live dates more cost-effective.

Jolle Atlagic has become a permanent addition to the European band, and he’ll split tour duties with old hand Niclas Sigevall, who’s lived in the US for many years.

The band say: “Let’s face it – jammin’ is kinda difficult across the Atlantic. The budget can’t handle flying Niclas in for a gig here and there, which is how Jolle came into the picture.

“On the tours with Hanoi Rocks, Jolle and Andy Christell really locked in, so it was a natural step. On the upcoming tours, Jolle will do the Dan Reed Network tour in the UK, and Niclas will do the Swedish dates and the rest of the European tour with FM.”

They add of Atlagic: “He’s saved our asses so many times we’ve lost count.”

Electric Boys European tour

Oct 18: Great Yarmouth Krushfest, UK

Oct 20: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Oct 21: Newcastle Cluny, UK

Oct 22: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 23: Buckley Tivoli, UK

Oct 24: Nottingham Rockingham Festival, UK

Nov 11: Malmo KB, Sweden

Nov 12: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Nov 13: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Nov 14: Hamburg Rock Cafe St Pauli, Germany

Nov 16: Pratteln Mini Z7, Switzlerland

Nov 17: Florence Viper Theatre, Italy

Nov 18: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Nov 20: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Nov 21: Madrid Cats, Spain

Nov 24: Stuttgart Universum, Germany

Nov 25: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Nov 27: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 28: Cergy Pacific Rock, France