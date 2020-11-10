Election update: Donald Trump is now singing AC/DC's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

The fallout from the US Presidential election continues, and in today's episode YouTuber Lars von Retriever has released a video mashup that would surely be approved by Donald Trump were he to ever see it.

Von Retriever has taken AC/DC's 1976 smash Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap and welded it to excerpts of The President's speeches in order to highlight Trump's claims of "MASSIVE BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE" in which "BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE" and other accusations tweeted entirely in caps.

This isn't the first time we've highlighted Mr von Retriever's work. We stumbled across his art in October 2018, when he published a video of the President appearing to sing System Of A Down's Chop Suey.

Two months later he was back with a video in which Trump tackled Slayer's iconic Raining Blood. And then earlier this year up popped two further mashups: one in which everyone’s favourite tiny-handed President sang Iron Maiden’s galloping 1982 hit Run To The Hills, and one involving The Donald intoning Alice In Chains’ classic 1990 single Man In The Box.

"I've been trying my best to entertain you and make America and the whole world a little bit more metal," says von Retriever on his Patreon page. "I really believe that listening to metal music can make people happier."

We believe you're right, Lars. But the President appears to favour the Village People.