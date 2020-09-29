Elbow singer Guy Garvey releases solo single

Elbow singer Guy Garvey has released a brand new solo single My Angel. The song is the theme tune to a brand new BBC One drama Life which airs this evening at 9pm and features star-studded cast including Alison Steadman, Peter Davidson, Adrian Lester, Victoria Hamilton, Melissa Johns, Rachael Stirling, Sarah Choudry, Erin Kellyman, Calvin Demba and Joshua James.

Garvey’s involvement with the programme followed a chance meeting with show writer Mike Bartlett.

“I bumped into Mike after watching one of his plays and, after he told me about Life, I had to ask him who was doing the music," explains Garvey. "Mike is one of our best writers and the director, Kate Hewitt, is one of our best directors, so the bar was high even before we saw the cast, which has some of the UK’s best actors."

Garvey again worked with regular collaborators Peter Jobson and Paul Saunderson to write the theme song and the musical score for the show. This follows the team’s previous work on the movies The More You Ignore Me and Dead In A Week…Or Your Money Back and Apple TV’s UK comedy series, Trying which premiered on the platform in May of this year.

"Pete, Paul, and I had to work extremely hard to keep up," he continues. "My Angel is about the potential for heaven and hell in any relationship and was written as a direct response to Kate Hewitt’s appraisal of a previous offering she described as sounding “a little bit A Country Practice".”

Alongside working with Elbow on their acclaimed ‘elbowrooms’ virtual live sessions during lockdown, now available to stream across services here, he has continued to present Guy Garvey’s Finest Hour for 6 Music, launched a new music television programme, From The Vaults, for Sky Arts and returned to the studio with Elbow to work on new music. Elbow have also confirmed a very special show in support of The Music Venue Trust’s Passport: Back To Our Roots initiative at the Night & Day Café when live music returns to normal.