Eddie Vedder plays show at old high school

Eddie Vedder has played at a performing arts fundraiser at his former high school, San Dieguito Academy, in Encinitas, California.

The Pearl Jam singer took the stage to play Amanda Palmer’s Ukulele Anthem and his band’s The Long Road.

He played acoustic guitar alongside Los Angeles comedian Ariane Price, and also sang Joe Jackson’s 1979 track Got The Time with teachers and fellow alumni.

Vedder also took on percussion duties, backing up band The Amazons on their cover of The Modern Lovers’ Roadrunner.

Organiser Bonnie Wren told The San Diego Union Tribune: “He didn’t want it to become The Eddie Vedder Show. He wanted the focus to be on the kids, on the school and on its theatre arts programme.”

Pearl Jam are celebrating their 25th anniversary with a North American tour in April.

Apr 08: Fort Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Apr 09: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

Apr 11: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Apr 13: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Apr 16: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Apr 18: Hampton Coliseum, VA

Apr 20: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Apr 21: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC

Apr 23: New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest, LA

Apr 26: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Apr 28: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Apr 29: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

May 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 02: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 05: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

May 08: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

May 10: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jun 09-12: Manchester Bonnaroo, TN

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 07: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 20: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 22: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL