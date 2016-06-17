Trending

Eddie Van Halen had speeding ticket cancelled... because he’s Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen recalls police captain cancelling his speeding ticket for driving at 95mph in 65 zone

Eddie Van Halen has recalled how a police captain cancelled a speeding ticket – just because he was Eddie Van Halen.

The guitarist, a keen racer and owner of a Lamborghini, a Porsche, two high-performance Audis and other vehicles, was stopped after driving at 95mph in a 65mph zone.

Van Halen tells CarAndDriver.com: “Audi contacted me to test-drive the V-10 on the track. You know, just go crazy.

“So my wife Janie and I drove up in her Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG. It’s a long drive and we’re doing abuot 90, 95 in a 65.

“I get pulled over and the guy writes me up. I’m going, ‘The last thing I need is a speeding ticket for that much over the limit.’”

He later received a letter from his business office: “The patrol guy who gave me the ticket, his captain voided it.

“He said, ‘You don’t give Eddie Van Halen a ticket.’ And I had a letter to prove it.”

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth last month said he believed the band would record another album – although he couldn’t say when.

