Eddie Van Halen had speeding ticket cancelled... because he’s Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen has recalled how a police captain cancelled a speeding ticket – just because he was Eddie Van Halen.

The guitarist, a keen racer and owner of a Lamborghini, a Porsche, two high-performance Audis and other vehicles, was stopped after driving at 95mph in a 65mph zone.

Van Halen tells CarAndDriver.com: “Audi contacted me to test-drive the V-10 on the track. You know, just go crazy.

“So my wife Janie and I drove up in her Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG. It’s a long drive and we’re doing abuot 90, 95 in a 65.

“I get pulled over and the guy writes me up. I’m going, ‘The last thing I need is a speeding ticket for that much over the limit.’”

He later received a letter from his business office: “The patrol guy who gave me the ticket, his captain voided it.

“He said, ‘You don’t give Eddie Van Halen a ticket.’ And I had a letter to prove it.”

