Eddie Jobson 'Band Years' compilation to be released

A new compilation album featuring Eddie Jobson's band-related material is to be released. 1971-1979 The Band Years will be released on November 16 through Globe Music Media and features his work as a member of Curved Air, Roxy Music, Frank Zappa & The Mothers, and UK - the progressive-rock supergroup he co-founded with John Wetton, Allan Holdsworth and Bill Bruford, as well as early solo material.
All tracks have been digitally remastered and the 2CD set features an 8-page booklet with personal liner notes for all 21 tracks.
The full tracklisting is:
DISC 1
1) Spanish Dream [live synthesizer solo from 1971 - Age 16]
2) Metamorphosis [Curved Air album Air Cut]
3) Armin [Curved Air album Air Cut]
4) On a Still Night [Eddie Jobson - early solo recording]
5) Yesterday Boulevard [Eddie Jobson - early solo recording]
6) As The World Turns [Bryan Ferry - non-album track]
7) She Sells [Roxy Music album Siren]
8) A Song for Europe [Roxy Music album Stranded]
9) Out of the Blue [Roxy Music album Country Life]
10) Läther [Frank Zappa - live recording]
11) In The Dead of Night [UK album U.K.]
12) By The Light of Day [UK album U.K.]
13) Presto Vivace & Reprise [UK album U.K.]
DISC 2
1) Alaska [UK album U.K.]
2) Time to Kill [UK album U.K.]
3) Nevermore [UK album U.K.]
4) Danger Money [UK album Danger Money]
5) The Only Thing She Needs [UK album Danger Money]
6) Rendezvous 6:02 [UK album Danger Money]
7) Caesar's Palace Blues [UK album Danger Money]
8) Carrying No Cross [UK album Danger Money]