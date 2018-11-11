Trending

Eddie Jobson 'Band Years' compilation to be released

By Prog  

Features tracks from Curved Air, Roxy Music, Zappa and UK...

Eddie Jobson

A new compilation album featuring Eddie Jobson's band-related material is to be released. 1971-1979 The Band Years will be released on November 16 through Globe Music Media and features his work as a member of Curved Air, Roxy Music, Frank Zappa & The Mothers, and UK - the progressive-rock supergroup he co-founded with John Wetton, Allan Holdsworth and Bill Bruford, as well as early solo material.

All tracks have been digitally remastered and the 2CD set features an 8-page booklet with personal liner notes for all 21 tracks.

The full tracklisting is:

DISC 1

1)  Spanish Dream [live synthesizer solo from 1971 - Age 16]
2)  Metamorphosis [Curved Air album Air Cut]
3)  Armin [Curved Air album Air Cut]
4)  On a Still Night [Eddie Jobson - early solo recording]
5)  Yesterday Boulevard [Eddie Jobson - early solo recording]
6)  As The World Turns [Bryan Ferry - non-album track] 
7)  She Sells [Roxy Music album Siren]
8)  A Song for Europe [Roxy Music album Stranded]
9)  Out of the Blue [Roxy Music album Country Life]
10) Läther [Frank Zappa - live recording]
11) In The Dead of Night [UK album U.K.]
12) By The Light of Day [UK album U.K.]
13) Presto Vivace & Reprise [UK album U.K.]

DISC 2

1)  Alaska [UK album U.K.]
2)  Time to Kill [UK album U.K.]
3)  Nevermore [UK album U.K.]
4)  Danger Money [UK album Danger Money]
5)  The Only Thing She Needs [UK album Danger Money]
6)  Rendezvous 6:02 [UK album Danger Money]
7)  Caesar's Palace Blues [UK album Danger Money]
8)  Carrying No Cross [UK album Danger Money]

Eddie Jobson

See more Prog news