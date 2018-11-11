Eddie Jobson 'Band Years' compilation to be released

A new compilation album featuring Eddie Jobson's band-related material is to be released. 1971-1979 The Band Years will be released on November 16 through Globe Music Media and features his work as a member of Curved Air, Roxy Music, Frank Zappa & The Mothers, and UK - the progressive-rock supergroup he co-founded with John Wetton, Allan Holdsworth and Bill Bruford, as well as early solo material.

All tracks have been digitally remastered and the 2CD set features an 8-page booklet with personal liner notes for all 21 tracks.

The full tracklisting is:

DISC 1

1) Spanish Dream [live synthesizer solo from 1971 - Age 16]

2) Metamorphosis [Curved Air album Air Cut]

3) Armin [Curved Air album Air Cut]

4) On a Still Night [Eddie Jobson - early solo recording]

5) Yesterday Boulevard [Eddie Jobson - early solo recording]

6) As The World Turns [Bryan Ferry - non-album track]

7) She Sells [Roxy Music album Siren]

8) A Song for Europe [Roxy Music album Stranded]

9) Out of the Blue [Roxy Music album Country Life]

10) Läther [Frank Zappa - live recording]

11) In The Dead of Night [UK album U.K.]

12) By The Light of Day [UK album U.K.]

13) Presto Vivace & Reprise [UK album U.K.]

DISC 2

1) Alaska [UK album U.K.]

2) Time to Kill [UK album U.K.]

3) Nevermore [UK album U.K.]

4) Danger Money [UK album Danger Money]

5) The Only Thing She Needs [UK album Danger Money]

6) Rendezvous 6:02 [UK album Danger Money]

7) Caesar's Palace Blues [UK album Danger Money]

8) Carrying No Cross [UK album Danger Money]