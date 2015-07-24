Eddie Hardin dead at 66

Vocalist and pianist Eddie Hardin, best known for his work with Spencer Davis Group and Axis Point, has died at the age of 66.

He also collaborated with a wide range of rock artists including Ronnie James Dio and several members of Deep Purple.

His partner Liz says he suffered a heart attack yesterday (July 23) while relaxing in a swimming pool.

A post on Hardin’s website reports: “He first came to prominence with Spencer Davis Group, before quitting – and later returning – with drummer Pete York, to work as Hardin & York for years.

“Then there was Axis Point, with former Family members, and a string of brilliant solo albums. The Wizard’s Convention trilogy, with guest singers including David Coverdale and Glenn Hughes, stands out.

“Nobody but Eddie could pull out two beautiful animal concepts – The Butterfly Ball And The Grasshopper’s Feast, and Wind In The Willows.

“A master of memorable tunes, without whom there wouldn’t be the fantastic Love Is All that Ronnie James Dio sang, Eddie will be sorely missed.”

Hardin’s last blog entry was written after a concert in Germany last month. He said: “Eric Burdon’s band were great, and he still has the voice – but when do you actually say ‘Enough is enough’? I’m certainly reaching that stage.”