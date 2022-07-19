Ed Wynne shares suitably trippy animation for Infinity Curtains

Ozric Tentacles frontman Ed Wynne and his current musical cohort Gre Vanderloo of Dutch outfit Gracerooms have created a new animation for Infinity Curtains, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the pair's Tumbling Through The Floativerse album, which ws released through Kscope Records last week.

"It all began in 2018 when Ed asked me to play synths at a Nodens Ictus gig, which, as a heavy Ozric fan made me as proud as a peacock! That's where the idea of making an album together was formed," explains Vanderloo.

“I’ve always enjoyed the synth orientated musical worlds he creates with his project Gracerooms," adds Wynne. "Shortly before lockdown 2020, whilst making the early stages of the recent Ozrics album Space For The Earth, we decided to try and make some tunes together. Gre came over from Holland where he lives, to the Blue Bubble Studio here in Fife and we started recording pretty much straight away. We ended up with about six definite starting points, which then developed and unfolded into a harmonic realm we referred to as 'The Floativerse’... A place where you might escape gravity for a moment."

Tumbling Through The Floativerse is available on CD, black vinyl LP, limited edition blue vinyl LP and digital.

Get Tumbling Through The Floativerse.