Earth, Pallbearer, Elephant Tree, Hippie Death Cult, Lust Ritual among new additions to Desertfest London weekender

Earth, Pallbearer, Elephant Tree, Castle Rat, Hippie Death Cult and Lust Ritual among new additions to next year's Desertfest weekender in London.

Having already revealed Zeal & Ardor and Elder as two of the festival's three headliners, the Desertfest team have announced that Dylan Carlson's legendary drone-doom postrockers Earth will headline the Electric Ballroom on Sunday May 18. This will be the Olympia, Washington band’s first UK show in five years, as well as their first time on the Desertfest London stage.



Arkansas doom quartet Pallbearer will join the Saturday night line up at the Roundhouse, and the event will also see the UK debut of Chöd, an audio-visual collaboration between Isaiah Mitchell (Earthless), artist Arik Roper, and Doc Kelley (Psychedelic Sangha).

In total 20 artists have been newly announced for the UK's premier doom/stoner/sludge metal fest: alongside Earth, Pallbearer and Chöd, the list includes Conan, Elephant Tree, Hippie Death Cult, Castle Rat, Avon, Greenmillk from the Planet Orange, Servo, Mr Bison, Kind, El Moono, The Hazytones, King Botfly, Lust Ritual, Slump, Witchorious, The Summit Fever and Dresden Wolves.

Desertfest 2025 will take place in venues across Camden, north London, from May 16-18.

Tickets are on sale now, here. Further details on the event can be found here.

Desertfest 2024 featured headliners Masters Of Reality, Suicidal Tendencies and Godflesh, alongside Cancer Bats, Brant Bjork, Ozric Tentacles and more.



As Metal Hammer's Matt Mills noted, "These days Desertfest is as much a celebration of the riff as it is a mecca for UK stoner, doom and psych fans, and over the years its bills have evolved to reflect a wider spectrum of guitar-slinging brilliance."