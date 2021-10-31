Eagles to headline BST with support from Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Another headliner have signed up for next year's BST festival in Hyde Park, with Eagles confirmed as topping the bill on June 26. Support will comes from Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

The Eagles date is part of the band's 50th anniversary tour, which will also call in at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Full dates below.

The current Eagles line-up features Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon "Son of Glenn" Frey,

Other headliners lined up for BST in 2022 include Pearl Jam, who play'll two nights on July 8 and 9, and Elton John, who'll top the bill on June 24. Eagles tickets go on sale this Friday, while tickets to all other shows are on sale now.

In August, Robert Plant announced the release of Raise The Roof, a second album with American bluegrass and country singer Alison Krauss. It's the follow-up to 2007’s Granny-winning Raising Sand, and will be released on November 19 via Warner Music.

Speaking to MOJO, the former Led Zeppelin singer said: “The good thing with Alison and I is that we’re a couple of kindred spirits. Most musicians form a band, then they stay in the band until it’s over - 20 years, 30 years, 50 years, whatever it is - and it starts to look really decrepit…

"With us, there’s nothing written in blood. We were ready to do something new, and we knew how good it was before, so we can just join up again and see where we go. We’ve got nothing to lose.”

Jun 17: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jun 20: 2022 Liverpool Anfield Stadium, UK

Jun 22: Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Jun 24: Dublin Aviva Stadium, UK

Jun 26: London Hyde Park BST, UK