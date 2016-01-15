Eagles Of Death Metal get Brit nomination

Eagles Of Death Metal have been nominated for a 2016 Brit award.

They’re on the shortlist in the International Group category at this year’s bash, which will take place on February 24 at London’s O2.

And Jesse Hughes and co, who found themselves at the centre of the November 13 terror attacks at the Bataclan in Paris, say they’re honoured just to be nominated.

The band say in a statement: “You know how you always hear people say that it’s nice to just be nominated? Well, in this particular case, it honestly is so nice to just be nominated – especially alongside such other amazing artists like U2, Alabama Shakes, Major Lazer and Tame Impala.

“We are truly humbled by the outpouring of support Eagles Of Death Metal has received this year from all of the people of Europe, and we pledge to continue rocking and rolling for many, many more years to come.

“Thank you so much for recognising and bestowing us with such a wonderful honour.”

Last month, frontman Hughes said he feared he’d never play live again after the massacre, which left 89 people dead after gunmen attacked the venue during the band’s set.

The group recently launched the Play It Forward Campaign which encouraged artists to cover their track I Love You All The Time, with proceeds from sales going to The Sweet Stuff Foundation to aid those affected by the attacks.

They’ll return to Europe for a run of rescheduled dates next month in support of latest album Zipper Down.