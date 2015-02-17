Dylan hails Springsteen’s Heaven’s Door

Bob Dylan has hailed Bruce Springsteen’s live cover of his classic track Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door as “incredible.”

Dylan was recently named the 2015 MusiCares Person Of The Year and a tribute concert was held in his honour at the LA Convention Center. A host of artists gathered at the event including Beck, Crosby, Stills & Nash, John Mellencamp, Bonnie Raitt, Jack White and Neil Young.

But the veteran singer/songwriter reserved special praise for Springsteen, who took to the stage with guitarist Tom Morello, and his version of the song.

Dylan says on his website: “Springsteen did that song like the record – something I myself have never tried. I never even thought it was worth it. Maybe never had the manpower in one band to pull it off. To tell you the truth, I’d forgotten how the song ought to go.

“Bruce pulled all the power and spirituality and beauty out of it like no one has ever done. He was faithful, truly faithful to the version on the record.”

The annual award is given by the National Academy Of Recording Artists And Sciences to musicians for their artistic achievements in the music industry and dedication to philanthropy. Previous recipients include Springsteen, Bono, Sting, Billy Joel, Phil Collins and David Crosby.

Dylan was recently praised by film and TV music supervisors for his business acumen, while he decided to give his new covers album Shadows In The Night away free to 50,000 subscribers of AARP The Magazine.