Dylan praised for business attitude

Bob Dylan has been praised for being easy to work with by film and TV music supervisors.

The American singer/songwriter received an Oscar for his track Things Have Changed from the 2001 movie Wonder Boys, while his work has been used in over 500 silver screen productions.

And Thomas Golubic, music supervisor behind shows including Breaking Bad, says Dylan and his manager Jeff Rosen are incredibly supportive of film and TV projects.

He tells Variety: “To me there’s been literally nothing more simple than clearing a Bob Dylan song. I take his music very seriously. I think he’s America’s greatest songwriter.

“A lot of times when you have artists who are so iconic you’re stuck with a lot of middlemen whose job is to get as much money as possible or to make it feel as important as possible.

“With Jeff, he’s really straightforward. He essentially has Bob’s ear, and if Bob feels like it’s something that he supports, it goes through.”

Randall Poster, the music man behind films including Boyhood and The Grand Budapest Hotel, adds that both Dylan and Rosen see films as a great way of introducing the veteran songwriter’s music to a different audience.

He says: “Often it’s not only you need the answer in terms of the financials, but you also need a timely response, especially when you’re trying to finish a movie. Jeff is always very quick to respond and is always looking to make it work.

“They see it as a great way to bring Dylan to an audience that is otherwise not getting their fair share of Bob.”

This week, Dylan will be awarded the MusicCares’ Person Of The Year by the National Academy Of Recording Arts And Sciences. The accolade is presented to musicians for their achievements in the music industry and dedication to philanthropy.

He recently announced he would give away 50,000 copies of his new covers album Shadows In The Night to subscribers of AARP The Magazine.