Dying Fetus plot studio return

Dying Fetus will begin recording a new album next spring, drummer Trey Williams says.

Williams says fans can expect the usual blend of “brutal, slam and death metal” and “social commentary” on the follow-up to 2012’s Reign Supreme.

He tells My Global Mind: “Hopefully in the early spring we can get into the studio and start recording. Nobody has any concepts or anything. Just evolving the Dying Fetus sound a little bit. Not too drastically, but you know – add a couple of new slams into our repertoire and a couple of new technical parts.

“I think our fans know what they’re going to get out of us when they buy a Dying Fetus album. You’re going to get technical, brutal, slam and death metal with a double vocal attack, and we’re going to bring that again.

“If you know Dying Fetus, we always do a little bit of social commentary about what’s going on at the time in the world around us, in our personal lives, war within the whole geographic world scenario.

“I can’t tell you one specific idea because I’d be kinda letting the cat out of the bag, but you can count on a couple of just straight-up brutal songs and a couple of songs that are, ‘What the fuck is up with the world?’”

Dying Fetus were the subject of a fans’ campaign to have them headline Download 2014’s main stage. but the band admitted they didn’t follow the online drive.