Durga McBroom-Hudson guests with Christian Welde

Pink Floyd backing singer Durga McBroom-Hudson is featured on Norwegian prog artist Christian Welde’s latest track When Night Falls, mastered by Floyd collaborator Andy Jackson.

It’s taken from Welde’s album Illuminate, which also includes the guest vocalist on the title track.

McBroom-Hudson appeared on three Floyd albums, including final title The Endless River.

Illuminate is described as a “mix of symphonic pop and rock, ambient and film music.” It’s available via CDBaby and iTunes. Find out more.