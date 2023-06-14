Duff McKagan launches solo album featuring Slash, Jerry Cantrell and Iggy Pop

Duff McKagan's third solo album Lighthouse will be released in October - listen to title track now

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has announced details of his third solo album. Lighthouse, the follow-up to 2019's Tenderness, will be released on October 20, and is available to pre-order now.

The news is accompanied by the release of the title track, which has Duff waxing lyrical.

"The crashing… the cresting waves, the falling through of all that surrounds you," he says. "Life sometimes tosses us around, and we feel the want of comfort and the pull of home. A ship tossed like a toy through the Cape, sails ripped and the wood groaning with the scraping of its ballast… a soul trying with all its might to find peace and a centre.  

"Find a lighthouse. I have my lighthouse… its beacon swirling in the darkness with her warmth and promise of nurture, love, laughter, and all that is true. Won’t you be my lighthouse, give me light… and bring me home." 

Among the guests on the album are fellow Guns N' Roses man Slash, who provides a solo on Hope, Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell, who plays on I Just Don’t Know, and Iggy Pop, who appears on an alternative version of the title track. Full tracklist below. 

The album will be available on CD, deluxe CD and standard black vinyl, as well as a deluxe vinyl package that comes in a number of different colours and includes lithographs, a booklet, a sticker, and a guitar pick. Purchases from Duff's webstore come with a signed certificate of authenticity.

Duff McKagan is currently on tour with Guns N' Roses, who feature on the cover of the new issue of Classic Rock.

Slash: Lighthouse tracklist

Lighthouse
Longfeather
Holy Water
I Saw God On 10th  St
Fallen
Forgiveness
Just Another Shakedown
Fallen Ones
Hope (Feat. Slash)
I Just Don’t Know (Feat. Jerry Cantrell)
Lighthouse (Reprise) (Feat. Iggy Pop)

