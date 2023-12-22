"It’s Christmas and we’re all lying, to make up for the chasm between us": Listen to Du Blonde's fabulously cynical Christmas single It's Christmas and I'm Crying

"A chrimbo bop for everyone who's ever wanted to tear their hair out when the family come to visit."

That's how Du Blonde, real name Beth Jeans Houghton, describes their fabulously cynical, or perhaps brutally realistic, new Christmas single, It's Christmas and I'm Crying.

Featuring lyrics such as "It’s Christmas and I’m praying next year I’ll have a reason not to come", "If one more cousin has something to say about my failed career I’ll leave something for them in their bed" and "I’ve never met this man in my whole life but I’m expected to tell him why I don’t have children", the deceptively-upbeat festive tune will resonate with anyone who has suffered in silence through teeth-grindingly awkward extended family gatherings over the holiday season.



The song has already become something of a favourite with 6Music presenters: "I didn't expect radio support on this one so the fact it's had plays from Marc Riley, Chris Hawkins and Huw Stephens is bloody brilliant, heartwarming and also hilarious" Du Blonde tweeted on December 19.

Listen to the song below:

'It's Christmas and I'm Crying' is out now!I didn't expect radio support on this one so the fact it's had plays from @marcrileydj @chris_hawkins and @huwstephens is bloody brilliant, heartwarming and also hilarious. Got a worst/most embarrassing Christmas story? I wanna know! pic.twitter.com/YkYu8kgQGMDecember 19, 2023 See more

"This one’s for those of us who are driven mad every year by the inevitable, and utterly relentless, barrage of Mariah Carey, Wham!, Slade, Wizzard, etc, those 'feel-good' standards that end up draining every last drop of festive cheer from our souls," says Louder writer Vicky Greer.