"It’s Christmas and we’re all lying, to make up for the chasm between us": Listen to Du Blonde's fabulously cynical Christmas single It's Christmas and I'm Crying

By Paul Brannigan
published

Sick of Christmas already? This might be your new favourite song

Du Blonde Xmas single
(Image credit: Du Blonde)

"A chrimbo bop for everyone who's ever wanted to tear their hair out when the family come to visit."

That's how Du Blonde, real name Beth Jeans Houghton, describes their fabulously cynical, or perhaps brutally realistic, new Christmas single, It's Christmas and I'm Crying

Featuring lyrics such as "It’s Christmas and I’m praying next year I’ll have a reason not to come", "If one more cousin has something to say about my failed career I’ll leave something for them in their bed" and "I’ve never met this man in my whole life but I’m expected to tell him why I don’t have children", the deceptively-upbeat festive tune will resonate with anyone who has suffered in silence through teeth-grindingly awkward extended family gatherings over the holiday season.

The song has already become something of a favourite with 6Music presenters: "I didn't expect radio support on this one so the fact it's had plays from Marc Riley, Chris Hawkins and Huw Stephens is bloody brilliant, heartwarming and also hilarious" Du Blonde tweeted on December 19.

Listen to the song below: 

See more

If this new Christmas cracker strikes a chord, why not check out our list of alternative Christmas anthems, featuring The Linda Lindas, Phoebe Bridgers, Poppy and more.

"This one’s for those of us who are driven mad every year by the inevitable, and utterly relentless, barrage of Mariah Carey, Wham!, Slade, Wizzard, etc, those 'feel-good' standards that end up draining every last drop of festive cheer from our souls," says Louder writer Vicky Greer. 

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.