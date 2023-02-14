Dry Cleaning preview new EP Swampy with two new songs, Swampy and Sombre Two

Dry Cleaning have shared two new songs, Swampy and Sombre Two, as a preview of their forthcoming Swampy EP.

The EP, set for a March 1 release on 4AD, will also features remixes of Stumpwork tracks Hot Penny Day and Gary Ashby, plus a demo of album opener Anna Calls From The Arctic titled Peanuts. Hot Penny Day has been remixed by Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul, while Gary Ashby has been worked by Marcus Brown from Nourished By Time.



"It should not go without saying how ecstatic we are that these incredible artists have cast their magicks upon our humble doings and we couldn’t be happier with the results!" Dry Cleaning posted on Instagram.

Listen to Swampy and Sombre Two below:

The band's UK and Ireland tour kicks off in Dublin tonight, February 14. The tour's London date on March 3 has been moved from Brixton Academy to the Roundhouse.

Dry Cleaning vocalist Florence Shaw features on Force 10 From Navarone, the latest single from Sleaford Mods. Part of Shaw's verse features the lyrics, "You look different, a large green blob / Allergic to your own things / Get married and go on safari / Fucking viral fucking Batman video, you fucking moron".

The single features on UK Grim, Sleaford Mods' forthcoming 12th album.



“The rot’s set in,” says Sleaford Mods’ soulful ranter-inquisitor Jason Williamson. “So much it’s trampled into our consciousness to the point where we have become as one with the Conservative Party. We’re all Conservative MPs now… servants of this really bleak sort of Aldi nationalism.”