Drummers offer support for axed Slipknot man Jay Weinberg

By Stef Lach
( Metal Hammer )
published

Jay Weinberg was let go by Slipknot last week – now a string of rock and metal drummers are singing his praises

Slipknot press photo
(Image credit: ANTHONY SCANGA)

Drummers from across the world of rock and metal have rallied round axed Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg who was let go by the band last week.

Weinberg, 33, joined Slipknot in 2014 following the departure of Joey Jordison. He revealed he was "heartbroken and blindsided" when he got a phone call telling him his services were no longer required, with the band saying it was a "creative decision."

His social media statement in response to the announcement from the band has attracted supportive responses from a string of star drummers.

Tré Cool of Green Day said: "I have so much admiration and respect for you, Jay. You are still yet to make the best music of your life. You are young. The future is yours for the taking and I'm excited to see what you bring into to the world next! You're truly a special drummer."

Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy said: "This is only the end of one chapter. You have many more to write bro! Always have your back."

Eloy Casagrande from Sepultura added: "You're one of the greatest, Jay. It'll be a pleasure watching your next steps. Much love."

Former Guns N' Roses man Matt Sorum said: "You're just beginning pal. In life, one door shuts and another one opens. Life is hills and valleys and you've climbed the mountain to the top.

"The future is bright for you and all of us, can't wait to see the next adventure!"

Weinberg's father Max, of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, also weighed in. He said: "For 33 years you've made your mom and I 100% proud. This moment is no exception. You're a class act! Love Dad."

As yet, there is no news on who might replace Weinberg in Slipknot.

A post shared by Jay Weinberg (@jayweinberg)

A photo posted by on

Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 