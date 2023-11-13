Drummers offer support for axed Slipknot man Jay Weinberg

Drummers from across the world of rock and metal have rallied round axed Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg who was let go by the band last week.

Weinberg, 33, joined Slipknot in 2014 following the departure of Joey Jordison. He revealed he was "heartbroken and blindsided" when he got a phone call telling him his services were no longer required, with the band saying it was a "creative decision."

His social media statement in response to the announcement from the band has attracted supportive responses from a string of star drummers.

Tré Cool of Green Day said: "I have so much admiration and respect for you, Jay. You are still yet to make the best music of your life. You are young. The future is yours for the taking and I'm excited to see what you bring into to the world next! You're truly a special drummer."

Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy said: "This is only the end of one chapter. You have many more to write bro! Always have your back."

Eloy Casagrande from Sepultura added: "You're one of the greatest, Jay. It'll be a pleasure watching your next steps. Much love."

Former Guns N' Roses man Matt Sorum said: "You're just beginning pal. In life, one door shuts and another one opens. Life is hills and valleys and you've climbed the mountain to the top.

"The future is bright for you and all of us, can't wait to see the next adventure!"

Weinberg's father Max, of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, also weighed in. He said: "For 33 years you've made your mom and I 100% proud. This moment is no exception. You're a class act! Love Dad."

As yet, there is no news on who might replace Weinberg in Slipknot.