Drowning Pool return with new track Snake Charmer

Drowning Pool are releasing their sixth album Hellelujah in February and Metal Hammer is premiering the first single Snake Charmer right now.

Speaking to Hammer about the new song, bassist and founding member Stevie Benton says “Snake Charmer has such a mean groove but underneath that funky feel lies the same raw dark energy you’ll find throughout the entire new record.

“This is a tune about the poisonous souls we have endured during our time in the music business. We won’t name any names, but you know who you are. Basically it’s about how to keep kicking ass when things go bad.”

Hellelujah is out 5 February, 2016 via Long Branch Records/SPV.

