Dropkick Murphys in fatal bus crash

The Dropkick Murphys were involved in a fatal traffic incident last night in Texas, when a person ran in front of their tour bus in a suspected suicide.

They’ve thanked fans for understanding after being forced to cancel their show in Tulsa, Oklahoma, while they deal with the aftermath of the tragedy.

The Celtic punks say in a statement: “We were en route to Dallas airport to drop off singer Al Barr, who’s flying home for the funeral of a lifelong friend.

“Just north of Austin a pedestrian suddenly ran onto the highway in front of our tour bus. Police suspect a suicide. We were left with a driver who’s been severely shaken up, and a bus too damaged to continue.

“We tried every possible way to get our band and gear to Tulsa, but we’ve simply run out of time.”

They add: “Thank you all so much for your compassion. We appreciate the thoughts and prayer on behalf of all involved.”

The Murphys’ support acts, Bryan McPherson and Blood Or Whiskey, performed a free show in place of the planned concert.