Dream Wife to release mixtape featuring Shirley Manson, Porridge Radio and more to support LGBTQIA charity

Dream Wife are releasing their DW Megamix, a Bandcamp-exclusive mixtape, with all proceeds from the release going to Rainbow Mind, a mental health charity for LGBTQIA people.

Set for release tomorrow (May 7), the collection will see the London trio collaborate with Shirley Manson from Garbage, Sleigh Bells, Nova Twins, Porridge Radio, Arxx, Big Joanie, Body Type, Circe, Franks, Ghum, Lucia & the Best Boys, Our Girl, Pins, Sink Ya Teeth, The Big Moon and Tokky Horror.

The band explain their new venture by saying: “Right now, more than ever, connection exists in the non-physical. The down on the ground sense of community through live music is currently in exile from what is safe and responsible.”

“Dream Wife have had the pleasure of sharing a space with some of our favourite bands, friends, and inspirations, over our time on the road. Those IRL happenings are the kind of connections that are forged through pure joy and togetherness in the physical, the visceral. It feels like an important time to re-align ourselves through a direct musical conversation with our peers.”

“The DW Megamix is an ode to the support and friendship we have found and called home, in our live journey so far, for the love of music and all the moments to come. Here is to togetherness.”

The indie-punks are set to hit the road on their UK headline tour in March 2022, alongside Lucia & the Best Boys, and have put a call out for support bands. In a recent Instagram post the band posted: “Wanna play a show with us?? We are super excited to announce an open call for local support bands/musicians to rock out with us in their hometown on our 2022 UK headline tour. All genres, genders and experience levels welcome – just be passionate and pumped to play! Woman, trans and non-binary folks to the front!”

The full dates for the trio’s tour are as follows:

Mar 17: Oxford, The Bullingdon

Mar 18: Norwich, Waterfront

Mar 19: Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Mar 21: Leeds, The Wardrobe

Mar 22: Glasgow, St Luke’s

Mar 24: Birmingham, O2Institute 2

Mar 25: Manchester, Gorilla

Mar 26: Bristol, Ritual Union

Mar 29: Portsmouth, The Wedgewood Rooms

Mar 30: London, Electric Ballroom

Mar 31: Brighton, Chalk Apr 1: Cambridge, The Portland Arms