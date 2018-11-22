Dream Theater discuss Distance Over Time in new studio documentary

Dream Theater have launched the first part in a new documentary series which explores the creative process behind their upcoming album Distance Over Time.

The follow-up to 2016’s The Astonishing is set to arrive on February 22 via InsideOut Music, with the 12-minute film featuring all members of the band: Vocalist James LaBrie, guitarist John Petrucci, keyboardist Jordan Rudess, bassist John Myung and drummer Mike Mangini.

Reflecting on the process, Petrucci, who also produced the record, says: “When I listen back to the album, I can distinctly recall every moment of the writing process; where I was standing in the room, what inspired us in that instant and the meaning behind each song.

“As a producer, my goal was to try and create the best-sounding Dream Theater record we’ve ever made so that listeners can just be enveloped in the music.

“I really wanted this recording to truly reflect the spirit, joy, and passion that went into making the album and for people to walk away feeling some of the organic nature, personality, and raw energy that the band captured while together in the studio.”

Petrucci adds: “For me, I think it accomplishes that and I hope that other people will feel the same way.”

Pre-orders and a full tracklist for Distance Over Time will be revealed in due course, but the cover art and the documentary can both be found below.