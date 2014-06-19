Download the ultimate Download Festival/Golden Gods review FOR FREE

Love heavy metal? Love free shit? Got an iPad? WELL GET EXCITED!

We’ve been reaaaaaaaaaally fucking busy lately with The Heavy Metal Truants, Download Festival and the Metal Hammer Golden Gods within the space of a week – but it’s all been worth it to give you this incredible digimag FOR FREE.

Download the Metal Hammer iPad app here, it contains a MASSIVE review of Download Festival that includes all the bands that kicked major arse on every single stage across the weekend, as well as exclusive live photos. There’s also big ol’ round-ups of the Metal Hammer Golden Gods and the Heavy Metal Truants charity bike ride from London to Donington.

There’s a ridiculous amount of exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else and we’re giving it away for ZERO PENCE because we’re bloody lovely like that.

Find it on iTunes on your iPad here. Or on all other devices here.