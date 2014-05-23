Download Festival announces stage times

Download is just a few weeks away and now is the time to start working on your plan of action for the Donington weekender. God help us...

With Download just three weeks away, it’s time to find out where you actually need to be at what time. And, more importantly, when you can fit in a pint and toilet break. Find out over on the Official Download Website and on the Official Download App tomorrow.

Download have also renamed this year’s main stage the Stephen Sutton Stage in honour of his recent passing. Stephen tragically lost his battle with cancer on 14th May after raising almost £4 million for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Download was in fact on Stephen’s bucket list, and he was able to attend last year and see his heroes Bullet For My Valentine.

The festival takes place 13-15 June. Find out more info here.