Download Festival announces Doghouse lineup

There are a buttload of bands playing this year’s Download festival but the fun has to stop at 11pm… right? WRONG! The Download Doghouse has your cheap cider fuelled all-nighter covered!

On Wednesday night the ludicrous pop/punk/metal club night Uprawr comes to Donington for the second year running. Thursday night welcomes the boardie takeover and the Voodoo Lounge before things get silly on Friday.

And after you’ve lost all your shit to Slipknot on main stage, you can stagger back to the Doghouse for Alpha and a very special performance of Mac Sabbath (the McDonald’s/Black Sabbath tribute band!). Saturday plays host to the drunken antics of Facedown and on Sunday get ready for the epic ballads of Ultimate Power!

The Doghouse stays open til 3am every night. Prepare yourselves.

Download Festival takes place at Donington Park from 12-14 June.