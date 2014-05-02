Download Festival announce acoustic stage and official app

Download Festival has announced a whole bunch of names for this year's Jägermeister Acoustic Stage.

Hitting up the Jägermeister Acoustic Stage at Donington this year are the very-prog Anathema, the rock ‘n’ roll stars The Answer and Hammer favourite Ginger Wildheart. They’ll also be joined by Queens Of The Stone Age bassist Nick Oliveri and former Reuben frontman Jamie Lenman.

Joining the line-up across the board are Rival Sons on the Zippo Encore Stage, I Am Fire on the Pepsi Max Stage and the gothic psych fuzzers Bloody Hammers on the Red Bull Stage.

Also added to the acoustic stage are: Bowling For Soup, Jon Gomm, Toby Jepson, Theo, Mia Klose, Brother&Bones, The Mercy House, Oxygen Thief, Stormbringer, Ducking Punches, Enemo-J, Fizzy Blood, Milk Teeth, New City Kings, VerseChorusVerse and Richards/Crane.

Download has also launched its official app which you can download here. It comes complete with a virtual map of the site as well as all the latest news and information from Download HQ. There’s also a planner so you can try and fit in seeing as many bands as possible. Our record is 35 across the weekend.

Download Festival takes place 13-15 June at Castle Donington. Find out more here.