Downfall Of Gaia to split with Wolff

Downfall Of Gaia have announced that guitarist Peter Wolff will leave the band in April.

And they’ve issued a call to find a replacement to take over from Wolff, who’s been with the German outfit for seven years.

The band say in a statement: “Priorities in life do change and from time-to-time you have to make choices and walk the path that’s best for yourself – even if it differs from the direction of others.

“So today is the day where we have to say goodbye to Peter. We would like to thank him for the last seven years, the highs and lows, the willing and the unforgettable time we spent with each other.”

The statement continues: “Downfall Of Gaia will continue so we are looking for a new guitar player, someone based in Berlin or Hamburg with enough time, passion and willing to tour worldwide.”

The ask interested musicians to email them, with full details on the group’s Facebook page.

The band’s last release was 2014’s Aeon Unveils The Thrones Of Decay.