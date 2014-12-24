Down's festival performance showcased

Professionally shot footage of Down’s performance at this year’s Brutal Assault festival in the Czech Republic has been released.

The short set features the tracks Witchtripper, Lifer and Pillars Of Eternity. View it below.

They released EP Down IV Part Two earlier this year and frontman Phil Anselmo, who last week revealed he was sitting on a goldmine of material for his band The Illegals, said they would continue to issue EPs rather than albums in the future as the traditional way of delivering music was a “thing of the past.”

He said: “Everyone’s attention span these days is a little shorter. Honestly, for me, doing a full-length record is a thing of the past. I’m not doing it again. It’s boring. If I can concentrate on making five or six songs the best I can, that’s the way I would prefer to release it.”

The former Pantera frontman recently paid tribute to Dimebag Darrell on the 10th anniversary of the guitarist’s death, saying the memory of the icon constantly pushed him to work harder.

TeamRock Radio also marked the anniversary with an hour-long tribute to Dimebag which is now available to hear on demand.