Doro announces Backstage To Heaven EP

Doro Pesch has announced that she’ll soon release a new four-track EP.

It’s titled Backstage To Heaven and will launch on March 8 via Nuclear Blast to coincide with her European tour. It's Doro's first release since last year's Forever Warriors, Forever United album.

The EP will include two studio tracks: Backstage To Heaven featuring Helge Schneider and Heartbroken, which sees a guest appearance from Doug Aldrich.

The other two songs are live cuts: Blood, Sweat And Rock’N’Roll and If I Can’t Have You No One Will, which features Amon Amarth’s Johan Hegg.

Doro says: “I wish you all a happy new year, it will surely be a rocking 2019. I’m really looking forward to the upcoming European tour in March and therefore we had come up with something very special – we will have a new single coming out as a beautiful, coloured 10 inch vinyl.

“The title track Backstage To Heaven is another fan favourite from our double album Forever Warriors, Forever United and we had the famous German comedian and musician Helge Schneider in the studio as an exceptional guest, playing a saxophone solo.

“The following track Heartbroken has another high profile guest, Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio, The Dead Daisies) who contributed an impressive guitar solo, and the B-side also offers something exclusive: two brand new live recordings from the first part of the Forever Warriors, Forever United tour.

“It features a crunchy version of Blood, Sweat And Rock’N’Roll and an exclusive recording of If I Can’t Have You No One Will, along with my duet partner Johan Hegg from Amon Amarth.”

Backstage To Heaven is currently only available for pre-order from the Nuclear Blast online store.

Doro: Backstage To Heaven

Side 1

1. Backstage To Heaven (feat. Helge Schneider)

2. Heartbroken (feat. Doug Aldrich)

Side 2

3. Blood, Sweat and Rock n’ Roll (live)

4. If I can‘t have you - No one will (feat. Johan Hegg) (live)