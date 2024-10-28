Dorie Jackson to release second solo album Stupid Says Run in January

Kaprekar's Constant singer and solo artist in her own right, Dorie Jackson, has announced that she will release her brand new solo album, Stupid Says Run, through Talking Elephant Records on January 17.

The new album is the follow-up to 2008’s debut The Courting Ground, and sees the singer working with fellow Kaprekar's members Mike Westergaard on piano and keyboards, Mark Walker on drums, Kaprekar's mainstays Nick Jefferson on bass and Al Nicholson on guitar, and of course Dorie's father, former Van der Graaf Generator saxophonist David Jackson who adds flute, horns and whistles throughout the album.

On Stupid Says Run Jackson merges rock, folk and prog with some orchestral backing and Kaprepakar's trademark storytelling narrative is evident throughout as topics as diverse as insomnia, folklore, myths and legends and losing a loved one to dementia sit happily alongside tales of historical endeavours, cover-ups, dirty dealing and even the Boer War.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Stupid Says Run.

(Image credit: Talking Elephant Music)

Dorie Jackson: Stupid Says Run

1. Sun Horse

2. The Daylight Gate

3. Wild Thyme

4. Red Sky

5. Remember Majuba

6. Rise Again

7. The Photo

8. The Visitor

9. Halfway To The Moon

10. Paper Chains

11. Skylark

12. The Hypnotist's Watch