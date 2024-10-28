Dorie Jackson to release second solo album Stupid Says Run in January

Dorie Jackson enlists the help of Kaprekar's Constant bandmates, including her father, David Jackson, on new solo album

Dorie Jackson
(Image credit: Seán Kelly)

Kaprekar's Constant singer and solo artist in her own right, Dorie Jackson, has announced that she will release her brand new solo album, Stupid Says Run, through Talking Elephant Records on January 17.

The new album is the follow-up to 2008’s debut The Courting Ground, and sees the singer working with fellow Kaprekar's members Mike Westergaard on piano and keyboards, Mark Walker on drums, Kaprekar's mainstays Nick Jefferson on bass and Al Nicholson on guitar, and of course Dorie's father, former Van der Graaf Generator saxophonist David Jackson who adds flute, horns and whistles throughout the album.

On Stupid Says Run Jackson merges rock, folk and prog with some orchestral backing and Kaprepakar's trademark storytelling narrative is evident throughout as topics as diverse as insomnia, folklore, myths and legends and losing a loved one to dementia sit happily alongside tales of historical endeavours, cover-ups, dirty dealing and even the Boer War.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Stupid Says Run.

Dorie Jackson

(Image credit: Talking Elephant Music)

Dorie Jackson: Stupid Says Run
1. Sun Horse
2. The Daylight Gate
3. Wild Thyme
4. Red Sky
5. Remember Majuba
6. Rise Again
7. The Photo
8. The Visitor
9. Halfway To The Moon
10. Paper Chains
11. Skylark
12. The Hypnotist's Watch

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.