Don Felder announces new album American Rock N’ Roll

Don Felder has revealed that he’ll release his new studio album this spring.

It’s titled American Rock N’ Roll and it’ll launch on April 5 via BMG.

The former Eagles guitarist has recruited a host of guest musicians to join him on the record, including Sammy Hagar, Richie Sambora, Orianthi, Peter Frampton, Joe Satriani, Bob Weir, David Paich, Steve Porcaro and Alex Lifeson.

American Rock N’ Roll was mixed by Bob Clearmountain and mastered by Bernie Grundman.

To mark the album announcement, Felder has released a stream of the title track, which features Slash, Mick Fleetwood and Chad Smith.

Felder is also expected to announce a worldwide tour in the near future in support of the record.

Find further album details below, along with pre-order details

Don Felder: American Rock N’ Roll

1. American Rock ’N’ Roll

2. Charmed

3. Falling In Love

4. Hearts On Fire

5. Limelight

6. Little Latin Lover

7. Rock You

8. She Just Doesn’t Get It

9. Sun

10. The Way Things Have To Be

11. You’re My World