Dolly Parton releases surprise new version of Jolene featuring Måneskin

Country legend Dolly Parton and Italian sensations Måneskin have combined their considerable forces to record a new version of the former's iconic 1973 hit Jolene. The track is only officially available via a digital download of Parton's new album Rockstar being sold via her website.

This digital download of Rockstar also includes a second new previously unreleased song from the album sessions, a version of Eddie Money's 1977 single Two Tickets To Paradise.

Rockstar, which was released on Friday, features a dizzying array of guest stars including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Peter Frampton, Rob Halford, Richie Sambora, Steve Perry, John Fogerty, Debbie Harry, Elton John and many more.

Parton also graces the cover of the new issue of Classic Rock, and, in an in-depth-feature telling the story of the album, reveals how the choice of material meant a change in the way she approached recording.

“I do think rock is an attitude,” she tells us. “In fact, I found that out for myself when I started singing those rock’n’roll songs. Standing there and remembering all the originals, I thought: ‘Oh my god, I’ve got to make sure that I’m true to this.’

"I'm a stylist, I sing a certain way. But I also knew that I had to buckle down to it, because it’s different from doing regular country songs, where you can just lay back and do it any way you please. There’s more aggression in rock’n’roll, which I found energising. And you’ve got to treat it with respect, because it is its own thing."

The new issue of Classic Rock can be purchased online, shipping worldwide.