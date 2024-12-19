“She changed my life and my perspective.” Rising rap superstar Doechii hails Hayley Williams and Paramore for opening up a whole new world of music for her

“Paramore made a huge impression on me and my style.”

Doechii and Hayley Williams
Fast-rising US rapper Doechii has paid tribute to Hayley Williams and Paramore for changing her life.

In a new interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, the Grammy-nominated Tampa, Florida rapper reveals that, as an art-school teenager, she took inspiration from the Mississippi-born singer's music.

“Paramore was my first introduction to rock music,” Doechii says. “I know that rock music is popular but where I grew up in the South, in my culture and my radius, it wasn’t so popular. But she kind of changed my life and my perspective, and I learned about different types of music through Paramore. It made a huge impression on me and my style.”

Back in 2020, Doechii sampled Paramore’s 2010 single The Only Exception on her track Yucky Blucky Fruitcake, and gave a lyrical shout-out to the Tennessee emo-punk band, rapping “Singing karaoke while my mom was at the store (you are) / Scared that she would walk in on me singing Paramore (the only exception)”.

The song would become a hit on TikTok, and brought the rapper attention from major labels. In 2022, Doechii became the first female rapper signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, formerly home to Kendrick Lamar.

In October, Lamar hailed Doechii as the “hardest out”: the singer has since received huge praise for her recent stunning NPR Tiny Desk concert performance, while her album Alligator Bites Never Heal has been nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards, set to take place in February.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.