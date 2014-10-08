DJ Ashba's pyro panic

DJ Ashba recalls narrowly escaping serious injury when his ass literally caught on fire during a Guns N' Roses gig.

The guitarist was onstage with GNR when he drunkenly smashed his guitar into one of the pyro props, only to unwittingly set off more flames and frighten the life out of his fellow guitarist Richard Fortus.

Ashba and Sixx AM bandmate James Michael share their most embarrassing spinal Tap moments in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock.

Ashba says: “I have tons, but the one that stands out is when I caught on fire by pyro. I was out there playing, and I just remember thinking, ‘Wow, it’s getting really hot up here.’

“It looked like Richard had seen a ghost — he just stopped playing. Evidently, I had a flame going all the way up my back, like way above my head. He’s like putting me out and I’m trying to play.

“It burned a hole in the ass of my jeans and one of the techs thought it was a great idea to put duct tape over it to get me through the show. Which was clever until I had to rip it off, and it literally took all the skin off with it.”

Michael’s own Spinal Tap moment occurred very early in his career and involved an onstage run-in with a wayward drum machine and a fake drummer.

Sixx AM released their third album Modern Vintage this week.