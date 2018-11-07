Disturbed’s David Draiman: Metallica were my gateway to thrash

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has revealed that Metallica’s classic 1984 album Ride The Lightning was his gateway to discovering thrash metal.

In a new interview with Kerrang, the vocalist talks about Metallica’s second studio album, his favourite tracks and why he connected with what the band were doing during that period.

Draiman goes on to say: “Other music that Ride The Lightning led me to discover was to start really sinking my teeth into some of the thrash of the era that I literally had no exposure to.

“Whether it was Slayer, Testament or Megadeth, it was the opening of a doorway for me to a whole new palate of music.”

He adds: “When I hear the album now, it still makes me feel the same burst of excitement, energy and power that it did when I first heard it.

“The album changed my life as it gave me a very rude awakening to the heavier side of music… and I’m very happy to be awake.”

Disturbed released their new studio album Evolution last month and revealed a run of live shows across North America, the UK and Europe which will get under way in early 2019.

