Watch Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale fill in for Ann Wilson of Heart by performing Don’t Tell Me live with Disturbed

Disturbed have shared footage of a performance of their 2022 song Don’t Tell Me that features guest vocals from Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.

The Chicago nu metal band originally released the track as part of their eighth studio album Divisive, with singer David Draiman being joined on vocals by Ann Wilson of Heart.

During Disturbed’s three shows as part of Knotfest Australia last month, the band were joined onstage by Hale, who sang Wilson’s original parts, and video of one of those performances is now on the official Disturbed Youtube channel.

“Thanks to Lzzy Hale for lending her voice for Don’t Tell Me (ft. Ann Wilson) at Knotfest AU! 🤘🖤” the band wrote.

Hale, who co-founded Grammy-winning hard rock band Halestorm in 1997, has long been a fan of Wilson and Heart, and in 2022 the two singers sat down together for an interview with Hammer’s sister magazine Classic Rock.

During the interview, Hale told Wilson: “First and foremost, I would not be the singer that I am without you and without what you’ve done. There’s an otherworldly thing inside you. There’s a way that you flip yourself inside out and reveal your soul to someone. You’re queen of that.”

As well as Disturbed, Hale will soon take to the stage with New Jersey glam metal legends Skid Row for a short string of US dates. She’ll be temporarily replacing their former singer Erik Grönwall, who left the band amicably in March 2024 to prioritise his health.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On Instagram, Hale commented on the news: “I’m stepping in for a few dates as the lead singer of Skid Row!

“What an honor to call them my friends and a privilege to be sharing the stage with them! Erik, I wish you all the magic on your next adventure.

“Now… which leather pants to wear?!!”

The dates that Skid Row will perform with Hale on vocals are listed below. Tickets are now available.

May 17: Carterville Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort, IL

May 18: Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, IA

May 31: Sparks Nugget Casino Resort, NV

Jun 01: Sacramento Hard Rock Live, CA