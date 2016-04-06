Disperse in UK tour

Polish prog rising stars Disperse have announced a UK tour ahead of their appearance at this year’s Tech-Fest.

The band will play eight gigs before the big event, with support from Destiny Potato.

Disperse say: “We can’t wait to share the shows with our lovely friends in Destiny Potato. We’re very excited to play some new songs from our upcoming third album too.”

The follow-up to second title Living Mirrors is expected later this year.

Disperse tour dates

Jun 29: London Black Heart

Jun 30: Plymouth Underground

Jul 01: Basingstoke Sanctuary

Jul 02: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Jul 03: Manchester Aatma

Jul 04: Glasgow Audio

Jul 05: Newcastle Think Tank

Jul 06: Birmingham Courtyard

Jul 09: Tech-Fest