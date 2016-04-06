Disperse in UK tour

Polish prog rising stars Disperse have announced a UK tour ahead of their appearance at this year’s Tech-Fest.
The band will play eight gigs before the big event, with support from Destiny Potato.
Disperse say: “We can’t wait to share the shows with our lovely friends in Destiny Potato. We’re very excited to play some new songs from our upcoming third album too.”
The follow-up to second title Living Mirrors is expected later this year.
Disperse tour dates
Jun 29: London Black Heart
Jun 30: Plymouth Underground
Jul 01: Basingstoke Sanctuary
Jul 02: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
Jul 03: Manchester Aatma
Jul 04: Glasgow Audio
Jul 05: Newcastle Think Tank
Jul 06: Birmingham Courtyard
Jul 09: Tech-Fest