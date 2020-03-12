Disney acquire rights to Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary

Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back will be released in cinemas on September 4 after Disney acquired worldwide rights to the film.

The project is being helmed by Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson, with news of the film first coming to light in January 2019, when it was revealed that the collaboration between Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Ltd would see Jackson having access to 55 hours of film which was captured between January 2 and January 31, 1969, as the Beatles worked on their final album Let It Be.

In a statement on George Harrison's website, Jackson says: “Working on this project has been a joyous discovery. I’ve been privileged to be a fly on the wall while the greatest band of all time works, plays and creates masterpieces.

“I’m thrilled that Disney have stepped up as our distributor. There’s no one better to have our movie seen by the greatest number of people.”

The film is being created with the full co-operation of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison.

McCartney says: “I am really happy that Peter has delved into our archives to make a film that shows the truth about the Beatles recording together. The friendship and love between us comes over and reminds me of what a crazily beautiful time we had.”

Starr adds: “I’m really looking forward to this film. Peter is great and it was so cool looking at all this footage. There was hours and hours of us just laughing and playing music, not at all like the version that came out.

“There was a lot of joy and I think Peter will show that. I think this version will be a lot more peace and loving, like we really were.”

Jackson is directing and co-producing the film alongside producer Clare Olssen – who he previously worked with on World War One film They Shall Not Grow Old – and Jonathan Clyde, while Ken Kamins and Apple Corps’ Jeff Jones are serving as executive producers.