Dio’s Holy Diver to be transformed into a graphic novel

Z2 Comics have revealed they’re planning on releasing a graphic novel based on the cover of Dio’s classic 1983 album Holy Diver.

The company say they’ll create an original story based on Randy Berrett’s artwork in association with horror comic writer Steve Niles and artist Scott Hampton, while Bill Sienkiewicz has created new cover art.

Ronnie James Dio’s widow Wendy says: “Steve Niles tells the story behind the album cover Holy Diver – a story about how you can't judge a picture by the way it appears, which is what Ronnie wrote many times in his songs; that you have to see inside the person and not judge them by the way they look or by what they wear.

“Together with Scott Hampton's amazing artwork they tell the story of Holy Diver and I know Ronnie would have given his stamp of approval on this great graphic novel.”

Z2 publisher Josh Frankel adds: “We have managed to work with some of the greatest legends in both comics and music, and a Duo graphic novel with a cover by the great Bill Sienkiewicz perhaps sums that up best.

“This is one of the most iconic heavy metal album covers in history. We are honoured to pay tribute to the originator of the universal sign of the music that he has inspired since he first took the stage with Black Sabbath 40 years ago.

“Working with Wendy Dio directly to ensure it is true to his vision is the next best thing to working with Ronnie James Dio himself, and we have hit a new high note with this one!”

Writer Steve Niles says: “I’m so excited to be writing this book. I hope I do Ronnie James Dio justice.”

Wendy originally came up with the idea for the Holy Diver cover which was then developed by her and Ronnie. Gene Hunter then began the process of fleshing out the design, with Randy Berrett creating the finished product.

Two editions of the Holy Diver graphic novel will be release: a standard version and a limited edition deluxe edition.

It’s available to pre-order now from the Z2 Comics website.