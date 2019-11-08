Dio: The Studio Album Collection set for 2020 release

Newly remastered deluxe editions of a selection of Dio’s studio albums will be released in 2020.

The Studio Collection: 1996-2004 brings together 1996’s Angry Machines, 2000’s Magica, 2002’s Killing The Dragon and 2004’s Master Of The Moon, with all four featuring previously unreleased material.

Longtime Dio collaborator Wyn Davis has remastered all four releases, with each featuring updated artwork by designer Marc Sasso. All will launch on February 21 through BMG.

To mark the announcement, four Dio tracks have been released on streaming platforms: Man On The Silver Mountain which was recorded on the Angry Machines tour, Lord Of The Last Day which was captured on the road as Dio toured in support of Magica, Holy Diver from the Killing The Dragon tour, and Heaven And Hell which was recorded live on the Master Of The Moon tour.

Ronnie James Dio’s widow Wendy says: “I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music. They will be making the complete Dio catalogue available again with some interesting surprises.”

Find the cover art and tracklists for all four albums below, along with pre-order links.

Dio: Angry Machines (Pre-order from Amazon)

Disc 1

1. Institutional Man

2. Don’t Tell The Kids

3. Black

4. Hunter Of The Heart

5. Stay Out Of My Mind

6. Big Sister

7. Double Monday

8. Golden Rules

9. Dying In America

10. This Is Your Life

Disc 2: Bonus/Live on Angry Machines Tour 1997

1. Jesus Mary and The Holy Ghost – Straight Through The Heart

2. Don’t Talk To Strangers

3. Double Monday

4. Hunter Of The Heart

5. Holy Diver

6. Heaven and Hell

7. Long Live Rock and Roll

8. Man On The Silver Mountain

9. Rainbow In The Dark

10. The Last In Line

11. The Mob Rules

12. We Rock

Dio: Magica (Pre-order from Amazon)

Disc 1

1. Discovery

2. Magica Theme

3. Lord Of The Last Day

4. Fever Dreams

5. Turn To Stone

6. Feed My Head

7. Eriel

8. Chalis

9. As Long As It’s Not About Love

10. Losing My Insanity

11. Otherworld

12. Magica (Reprise)

13. Lord Of the Last Day (Reprise)

Disc 2: Bonus / Live on Magica Tour 2001

1. Discovery

2. Magica

3. Lord Of The Last Day

4. Fever Dreams

5. Eriel

6. Chalis

7. Losing My Insanity

8. Otherworld

9. Electra – Studio Track

10. Magica Story – Studio/Spoken Word

Dio: Killing The Dragon (Pre-order from Amazon)

Disc 1

1. Killing The Dragon

2. Along Comes A Spider

3. Scream

4. Better In The Dark

5. Rock and Roll

6. Push

7. Guilty

8. Throw Away Children

9. Before The Fall

10. Cold Feet

Disc 2: Bonus/Live on Killing The Dragon Tour 2002/2003

1. Holy Diver

2. Heaven and Hell

3. Rock and Roll

4. I Speed At Night

5. Killing The Dragon

6. Stand Up And Shout

Dio: Master Of The Moon (Pre-order from Amazon)

Disc 1

1. One More For The Road

2. Master Of The Moon

3. The End Of The World

4. Shivers

5. The Man Who Would Be King

6. The Eyes

7. Living The Lie

8. I Am

9. Death By Love

10. In Dreams

Disc 2: Bonus / Live on Master Of The Moon Tour 2004/2005

1. Heaven and Hell

2. Rainbow In The Dark

3. Rock and Roll Children

4. The Eyes

5. Prisoner Of Paradise – Studio Track