Diamond Head, As Lions for Amplified Open Air

A new three-day UK rock and metal festival has been announced.

Amplified Open Air will take place on July 21-23 at Quarrydowns, which lies between Northleach and Aldsworth, in Gloucestershire.

Confirmed for the bill so far are artists including Puddle Of Mudd, Diamond Head, As Lions, Acid Reign, The Amorettes and Evil Scarecrow. Find the poster below.

Festival organiser Gary Paterson says: “I can’t quite believe Amplified is almost here. I guess it just goes to show that hard work pays off, and with the support of good friends and colleagues in planning your dream, anything can happen.”

“While bringing chart-topping, multi-platinum album-selling rock bands from around the world here to the Cotswolds, we’ll also showcase some of the best up and coming acts of the rock and metal scene from not only here in Gloucestershire, but from all regions of the UK.

“Expect a few surprises and get ready to get Amped!”

Tickets for Amplified Open Air are available via the festival’s official website, including early bird deals and VIP passes.

Further artists will be added to the bill in due course, including the headline acts.