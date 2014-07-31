Di'Anno DVD will include Maiden classics

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno has revealed details of his upcoming live DVD.

The Beast Arises will include 17 tracks recorded in Poland this year, among them a number of Iron Maiden hits. Also included as part of the package is an interview with Di’Anno, photo gallery, discography and desktop images.

The artwork for the DVD features a close-up image of a shackled Di’Anno. It will also be available in CD, double LP and digital formats. It will be released on Monday, October 6.

Di’Anno has had an eventful career since he was sacked by Maiden in 1981 after appearing on the band’s first two albums.

Last year he announced he was “pulling the plug” on his career, but later changed his mind, saying he’d keep going once he underwent a knee operation. He’s currently working on a studio album with German band Architect To Chaos.

The Beast Arises tracklist